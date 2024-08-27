You are here: HomeSports2024 08 27Article 1974365

Bernard Somuah close to Celta Vigo move

Bernard Somuah Bernard Somuah

Teenage soccer sensation Bernard Somuah is on the cusp of achieving his dream move to Celta Vigo, a top-tier Spanish club! The 18-year-old forward has been making waves in Ghana's soccer scene since joining Asante Kotoko last season. His impressive skills caught the attention of Celta Vigo, who've been keeping a close eye on him ever since.

Somuah's journey to

