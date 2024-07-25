You are here: HomeSports2024 07 25Article 1963376

Source: Footballghana

Bernard Tekpetey scores as Ludogorets dominate Dinamo Minsk in Champions League qualifier

Bernard Tekpetey, the Ghanaian winger, showcased his skills by scoring a remarkable goal for Ludogorets in their dominant 2-0 win against Dinamo Minsk during the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 2.

The game took place at the Huvepharma Arena, where Tekpetey played for 78 minutes.

He opened the scoring early on in the 9th minute, capitalizing on a quick counterattack and receiving an accurate pass from Polish midfielder Piotrowski before firing a strong shot past the Dinamo Minsk goalkeeper.

