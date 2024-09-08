Besiktas Spokesman narrates how Daniel Amartey escaped ‘through back door’ to avoid transfers

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Hüseyin Yücel, a spokesperson for Besiktas SK, shared details about Ghanaian player Daniel Amartey's efforts to prevent a transfer from the club this summer.



Yücel revealed that the ex-Leicester City defender attempted to evade a move to the Turkish lower division team, Eyüpspor, by sneaking out during negotiations.



Last season, the 29-year-old played in just 18 matches in the Turkish Super Lig after joining on a free transfer from Leicester, with only 12 of those being starts due to ongoing injury issues.