Source: Ghanasoccernet

Besiktas terminate Daniel Amartey's contract amid transfer controversy

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey has officially left Besiktas JK after both parties reached a mutual agreement to end his contract.

The Istanbul club announced the termination in a statement on Saturday, confirming that the contract with Amartey has been dissolved.

The 29-year-old has not played for Besiktas this season following a challenging summer marked by reported conflicts with the club.

Besiktas spokesman Huseyin Yucel described Amartey as "a strange person," noting that he declined to travel despite agreements with both a Saudi club and Eyupspor, unexpectedly departing from the club's facilities.

