Beterbiev edges Bivol to become undisputed champion

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: BBC

Artur Beterbiev claimed victory over Dmitry Bivol by majority decision, securing the title of undisputed light-heavyweight world champion in a highly anticipated match that met expectations in Saudi Arabia.



The bout was closely contested, with 33-year-old Bivol initially taking the lead through his excellent movement and effective combinations.



However, 39-year-old Beterbiev responded with unwavering determination, applying constant pressure and delivering powerful punches to turn the tide in his favor.