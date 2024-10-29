Bethell earns first England Test call-up for NZ tour

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: BBC

England has included all-rounder Jacob Bethell in their squad for the upcoming three-Test series in New Zealand.



The 21-year-old from Warwickshire made his international debut last summer, participating in two T20 matches and five one-day internationals against Australia. This marks his first selection for the Test team.



Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will be absent from the series due to the birth of his first child.



Jordan Cox is expected to step in and make his Test debut, while Bethell will provide extra batting strength.