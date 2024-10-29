You are here: HomeSports2024 10 29Article 1999856

Source: BBC

Bethell earns first England Test call-up for NZ tour

Jacob Bethell played five ODIs and two T20s for England against Australia in the summer Jacob Bethell played five ODIs and two T20s for England against Australia in the summer

England has included all-rounder Jacob Bethell in their squad for the upcoming three-Test series in New Zealand.

The 21-year-old from Warwickshire made his international debut last summer, participating in two T20 matches and five one-day internationals against Australia. This marks his first selection for the Test team.

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will be absent from the series due to the birth of his first child.

Jordan Cox is expected to step in and make his Test debut, while Bethell will provide extra batting strength.

