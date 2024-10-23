Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
2024-10-23
Betway unveils game-changing Bet Saver feature to enhance sports betting experience
Bet Saver allows bettors to recover a portion of their wager
Betway continues to lead the way in sports betting innovation with the introduction of Bet Saver, a feature aimed at providing bettors with a second chance when their bets don't go as expected.
Renowned for its customer-centric initiatives like Top Up Tuesday and Win Boost, Betway's new offering is poised to transform the betting experience.
With Bet Saver,
Read full articlebettors can recoup a portion of their stake even after experiencing multiple losses in a Multi Bet.
Unlike conventional insurance options that typically reimburse after a single loss, Bet Saver assesses returns based on various elements, such as total odds, wager amount, and the number of unsuccessful selections.