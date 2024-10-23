Betway unveils game-changing Bet Saver feature to enhance sports betting experience

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Betway continues to lead the way in sports betting innovation with the introduction of Bet Saver, a feature aimed at providing bettors with a second chance when their bets don't go as expected.



Renowned for its customer-centric initiatives like Top Up Tuesday and Win Boost, Betway's new offering is poised to transform the betting experience.



With Bet Saver,



bettors can recoup a portion of their stake even after experiencing multiple losses in a Multi Bet.



Unlike conventional insurance options that typically reimburse after a single loss, Bet Saver assesses returns based on various elements, such as total odds, wager amount, and the number of unsuccessful selections.