Source: Footballghana

Bibiani Gold Stars secure 2-0 victory over Medeama

Bibiani Goldstars team Bibiani Goldstars team

Bibiani Goldstars put on a remarkable display to defeat Medeama and secure a win on matchday 33 of the Ghana Premier League. The match, held at Duns Park, saw Goldstars emerge victorious with a 2-0 score against Medeama.

Ronald Frimpong's early goal gave Goldstars the lead, which they maintained until halftime.

Alex Aso's goal three minutes before full time sealed the win for the home team, avenging their previous 1-0 loss to Medeama earlier in the season.

