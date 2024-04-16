Bibiani Goldstars coach Frimpong Manso explains defeat to Accra Lions

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bibiani Goldstars coach Frimpong Manso has provided insight into the reasons behind his team's loss to Accra Lions during matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League.



The team faced their first defeat in six matches in the Ghanaian top division at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.



Goals from Mohammed Yahaya and Daniel Awuni led Accra Lions to victory in the crucial match.



Manso explained, "It was a challenging game. In order to compete effectively, we needed to disrupt their play from the back, which required us to apply pressure. However, this proved to be difficult. Within a week, we had traveled to Accra twice before playing on Wednesday. Therefore, pressing under such circumstances was a challenge for us."



"It was evident that our opponents were at ease with their passing and building up play. To counter this, we had to press them to force long balls, but our physical condition made it tough for us to execute this strategy. This ultimately impacted our performance in the game," he added.



Bibiani Goldstars currently occupy the 10th position on the Ghana Premier League standings with 35 points from 26 matches this season.



The team will face Aduana Stars in matchday 27 of the Ghanaian top-flight on Sunday afternoon.