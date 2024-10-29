Bibiani Goldstars is the best club in Ghana - CEO Akwasi Adu

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Akwasi Adu, the Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Goldstars, asserts that his club is currently one of the leading teams in Ghana.



His comments reflect the team's impressive start to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season. Goldstars are at the top of the league table after eight matches, securing five wins and three draws.



They recently achieved



a narrow victory over Hearts of Oak at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, ending Hearts' five-match unbeaten run.



Samuel Attah Kumi scored the decisive goal in the 69th minute, following a missed penalty by Hamza Issah for Hearts.



After the match, Adu praised the players for following the coach's instructions and expressed gratitude for their efforts.



He emphasized the pride of wearing the Goldstars jersey and stated that while they have not yet won the league, they are committed to competing until the end of the season, currently holding 18 points at the top of the standings.