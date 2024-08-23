You are here: HomeSports2024 08 23Article 1973081

Bibiani Goldstars midfielder Stephen Owusu Banahene shows gratitude to club after surgery

Stephen Owusu Banahene, a midfielder for Bibiani Goldstars, has conveyed his appreciation to the club following a successful surgical procedure.

The former Ashantigold midfield stalwart underwent surgery to address an injury that had sidelined him from competitive play.

Prior to his injury, Banahene had established himself as an integral part of the Bibiani Goldstars squad.



