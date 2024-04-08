Bibiani Goldstars stun Hearts of Oak with 1-0 victory

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Bibiani Goldstars pulled off a surprising 1-0 victory against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Mawuli Wayo scoring the decisive goal in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Despite playing with 10 men, Goldstars managed to clinch full 3 points, with Wayo capitalizing on a goalkeeper error in the 79th minute. Sharif Shuaib's clearance rebounded off an opponent, allowing Wayo to seize the opportunity and score into an empty net.



This victory highlights the impact of goalkeeping mistakes on Hearts of Oak's performance this season, with previous errors from Richmond Ayi and Richard Attah also proving costly for the team.



Despite dominating possession and creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, Hearts of Oak failed to capitalize on their chances. They amassed an impressive 21 goal attempts but were unable to find the back of the net, ultimately falling short in what appeared to be a one-sided affair.



The win maintains Bibiani Goldstars' unbeaten streak of five games and sees them level on points (32) with Hearts of Oak. However, the Phobians narrowly lead in 10th place, with Goldstars close behind in 11th.