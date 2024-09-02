'Biggest heart at Man Utd' - Casemiro's wife hits back after criticism

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: BBC

The 3-0 defeat suffered by Manchester United at home against Liverpool was particularly distressing for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who was substituted at halftime and subsequently faced criticism from analysts.



There were even allegations that he departed Old Trafford during the break, a claim that United manager Erik ten Hag has denied.



In response, Casemiro's wife has come to his support, highlighting the numerous trophies he has secured throughout his distinguished career.



Anna Mariana shared an image of his trophy collection on Instagram, showcasing his five Champions League titles, three La Liga championships with Real Madrid, and the FA Cup he recently won with Manchester United.