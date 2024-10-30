You are here: HomeSports2024 10 30Article 2000090

'Biggest injustice in history' - Brazil reacts to Ballon d'Or result

Brazilian journalists and politicians have expressed their discontent over Rodri being named the Ballon d'Or winner instead of Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius, 24, was the leading scorer for Real Madrid last season, contributing to their victories in both the Champions League and La Liga.

Meanwhile, Rodri, a midfielder for Manchester City, played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph in July and also celebrated wins in the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with his club.

Rodri received the award in Paris on Monday, while Vinicius and his club representatives were notably absent from the event.

