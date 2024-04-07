Bilbao Sporting Director praises Inaki Williams after a massive display against Mallorca

Sports News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mikel Gonzalez, the Sporting Director of Athletic Bilbao, has praised Inaki Williams, a Ghanaian forward, for his exceptional work ethic in an interview with the BBC.



As Bilbao prepares for the Copa Del Rey final against Real Mallorca, Gonzalez has emphasized the crucial role played by Williams in the team's journey towards potentially securing their first title of the season.



Throughout the tournament, Williams, along with his brother Nico, has been instrumental in Bilbao's success.



Gonzalez specifically highlighted Inaki's mentorship and support for his younger brother's development, commending him as a shining example of dedication.



"Inaki plays a vital role in Nico's growth. Nico possesses immense talent, but being young, he faces various distractions from clubs and agents. Inaki serves as the epitome of hard work," remarked Gonzalez.



Expressing satisfaction with their situation at Bilbao, Gonzalez emphasized the brothers' dedication to the club's vision and their contentment with the team dynamics and coaching staff.



"Nico and Inaki feel a strong sense of belonging here in Bilbao. They are fully committed to the club's vision and are pleased with the team, the coaching staff, and everything else," he added.



While Nico represents Spain internationally, Inaki proudly represents Ghana on the international stage, despite being born to Ghanaian parents in Spain.