Bilbao secures 2-0 victory over Getafe with stellar performance by Williams brothers

Brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams showcased their talent as Athletic Bilbao secured a 2-0 win against Getafe in the Spanish league, with Nico providing assists for both of Iñaki's goals.



Nico's contributions in each half, coupled with Iñaki's clinical finishing, propelled Athletic to victory before the team faced adversity, being reduced to nine men and coach Ernesto Valverde receiving a red card as well.



The win brings Athletic within three points of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, with the top four teams in La Liga earning spots in the Champions League. With four games remaining for Athletic and five for Atletico, the race for the top spots remains intense.



The Williams brothers' standout performance was crucial for the Basque club, with Iñaki scoring twice courtesy of assists from Nico. Despite facing challenges, including two red cards for their players, Athletic managed to hold off Getafe's late surge, with goalkeeper Unai Simón making a crucial penalty save from Mason Greenwood.



However, the match ended on a contentious note as Athletic coach Valverde was sent off for protesting the penalty decision. Getafe, meanwhile, remains in 10th place in the league standings.