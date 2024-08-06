Biles bows to 'queen' Andrade in iconic medal moment

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: BBC

American gymnastics icon Simone Biles expressed that it was "simply the right thing to do" after she and her teammate Jordan Chiles paid tribute to Olympic gold medalist Rebeca Andrade following the floor final in Paris.



Biles had aimed to secure her fourth gold medal at these Games; however, a few errors led her to finish with a silver medal, placing second to the Brazilian athlete.



Despite this outcome, the 27-year-old, recognized as the most decorated gymnast in the world, felt no disappointment. Instead, she and Chiles demonstrated their respect for Andrade, creating one of the most memorable images of these Games.



Additionally, the trio made history by becoming the first all-black podium in either men's or women's gymnastics at the Olympics.