Biles wins all-around title for sixth Olympic gold

Sports News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: BBC

Simone Biles won the all-around gymnastics title for her second Olympic gold in Paris and sixth overall to cement her place back at the top of her sport with yet another sparkling slice of history.



The American, who won the title at Rio 2016 and had been favourite at Tokyo 2020 before she pulled out, became the oldest winner of her sport's blue-riband event for 72 years in front of another celebrity-studded crowd.



Brazil's Rebeca Andrade claimed silver at the Bercy Arena, with defending champion Sunisa Lee taking bronze.



The world's most decorated gymnast, Biles put on a sparkly goat necklace while celebrating - as if there was any doubt about her status as the GOAT (greatest of all time).