Biles wins vault for her third gold of Olympics

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: BBC

Simone Biles, the American gymnast, secured her third Olympic gold at the Paris Games by dominantly clinching the vault title.



After contributing to the USA's women's team gold and claiming the all-around title, the 27-year-old athlete regained one of the titles she initially won at Rio 2016, which she had lost in Tokyo after withdrawing from several events.



Biles executed her Biles II vault flawlessly and followed it up with her 'easier' vault, which is still more challenging than many gymnasts' best vault, earning an average score of 15.300.



Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, the only gymnast whose skills come close to Biles and who won the title in Tokyo, secured the silver with a score of 14.966, while American Jade Carey took home the bronze with a score of 14.466.