Billionaire ex-PM offers £8.4m gift to Georgia squad

Sports News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: BBC

Former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili has pledged £8.4m to Georgia's football team after their historic 2-0 victory over Portugal at Euro 2024.



This win, which qualifies Georgia for the last-16 stage against Spain, has been described by Ivanishvili as a "historic and dream victory."



Ivanishvili, who founded the ruling Georgian Dream political party, has promised an additional £8.4m if the team defeats Spain. Despite stepping down as prime minister, Ivanishvili remains influential in Georgian politics.



His donation will come from his charitable foundation, as his wealth is estimated at £3.87bn by Forbes.