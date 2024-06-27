You are here: HomeSports2024 06 27Article 1955033

Source: BBC

Billionaire ex-PM offers £8.4m gift to Georgia squad

Georgia have qualified for the knockout stage of the European Championship for the first time

Former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili has pledged £8.4m to Georgia's football team after their historic 2-0 victory over Portugal at Euro 2024.

This win, which qualifies Georgia for the last-16 stage against Spain, has been described by Ivanishvili as a "historic and dream victory."

Ivanishvili, who founded the ruling Georgian Dream political party, has promised an additional £8.4m if the team defeats Spain. Despite stepping down as prime minister, Ivanishvili remains influential in Georgian politics.

His donation will come from his charitable foundation, as his wealth is estimated at £3.87bn by Forbes.

