Source: BBC

Bills crush Jaguars while Commanders edge Bengals

Josh Allen (centre) was seventh overall pick for the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL draft Josh Allen (centre) was seventh overall pick for the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL draft

Josh Allen delivered an impressive performance with four touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Buffalo Bills to a dominant 47-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, keeping their unbeaten season intact.

He connected with Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Ty Johnson for scores, while James Cook added a rushing touchdown, propelling the Bills to a commanding 34-3 advantage by halftime.

In the third quarter, Brenton Strange caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence for the Jaguars, but Ray Davis capped off the game with a late rushing touchdown, sealing a resounding win for the Bills.

