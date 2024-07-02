Biniam Girmay: First black African to win Tour de France stage

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Source: BBC

Biniam Girmay has made history as the first Black African to win a Tour de France stage, triumphing in a reduced sprint finish into Turin.



Eritrea's Girmay outpaced Colombia's Fernando Gaviria and Belgium's Arnaud de Lie. A late crash disrupted the race, hindering Mark Cavendish's attempt at a record 35th stage win.



Richard Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian to wear the yellow jersey. An emotional Girmay dedicated his victory to his family, Eritrea, and Africa, highlighting the significance of his achievement.



Cavendish expressed relief at avoiding injury in the crash. The race moves into the Alps next, tackling the Col du Galibier.