Bizarre story of the year: Beating of female referee by male coach

Sports News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

The year has witnessed some puzzling, strange and to an extent ridiculous happenings in the sporting sector that birthed some interesting sports stories.



Highest on that list as compiled by GhanaWeb is the brutal beating of a female Ghanaian referee by a coach of a women’s team in a women’s division two match on June 17, 2023.



Coach Iddrisu S. Napari of Tiyumba Ladies also known as Kubli attacked a female referee during a football match in Tamale between his side and Soccer Missionaries Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



Referee Abdul Rahman Nasara was officiating the match when she awarded a penalty to Soccer Missionaries Ladies. Kubli was unhappy with the decision and allegedly attacked Nasara, punching and kicking her repeatedly.



Nasara was taken to the Tamale Technical University Hospital, where she is receiving treatment. She is said to be in stable condition, but she has sustained serious injuries.



Iddrisu Napari was arrested and prosecuted by the Ghana Police Service for the conduct.



He was also sacked as the chairperson of the Nangariagu women's soccer committee.



