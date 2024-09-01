Bjarne Kämmer joins Ghanaian side Wamanafo Mighty Royals from MTV Soltau FC

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Wamanafo Mighty Royals, a Division One team, have strengthened their roster with the acquisition of Bjarne Kämmer from Germany.



Kämmer, who previously represented MTV Soltau FC, made an encouraging debut by participating for 60 minutes in a pre-season encounter against Aduana FC.



Although he garnered commendations from both fans and Aduana's coaching staff, the match concluded with a 2-1 loss for Mighty Royals, with Fatao Salifu netting their sole goal.



MTV Soltau FC, established in 1910, is a respected club located in Soltau, Lower Saxony. Renowned for its extensive history in regional football, MTV Soltau has engaged in various local leagues over the years and is recognized for nurturing homegrown talent.



The club's facilities and youth development programs have played a crucial role in shaping the German football scene, providing a robust platform for players like Kämmer to progress to more competitive levels.