Black Maidens begin three-week camp as coach Joe Nana Adarkwah selects 30 players

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The coach of Ghana's national U-17 female team, the Black Maidens, Joe Nana Adarkwah, has selected a squad of thirty players for a three-week training camp in Bibiani.



This decision follows an extensive scouting and evaluation process. The primary goal of this camp is to assess the players' abilities and monitor their development as they prepare to form a strong team for future competitions.



During this period, the technical staff will evaluate the players' skills and strengths, while also promoting team cohesion, which is vital for their readiness for upcoming challenges.