You are here: HomeSports2024 10 14Article 1993619

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Maidens begin three-week camp as coach Joe Nana Adarkwah selects 30 players

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joe Nana Adarkwah Joe Nana Adarkwah

The coach of Ghana's national U-17 female team, the Black Maidens, Joe Nana Adarkwah, has selected a squad of thirty players for a three-week training camp in Bibiani.

This decision follows an extensive scouting and evaluation process. The primary goal of this camp is to assess the players' abilities and monitor their development as they prepare to form a strong team for future competitions.

During this period, the technical staff will evaluate the players' skills and strengths, while also promoting team cohesion, which is vital for their readiness for upcoming challenges.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment