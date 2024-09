Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Princesses have arrived back in Accra after their early departure from the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.



The players, coaching staff, and management team landed on Tuesday.



In the meantime, six players—Jenna Sapong, Helen Alormenu, Alexandra Emefa Tay, Salamatu Abdulai, Tracey Twum, and Asana Alhassan—went straight to their clubs from Colombia.