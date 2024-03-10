Black Princesses begin 2023 African Games with win against Ethiopia

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's national women's under-20 football team, the Black Princesses, kicked off their campaign at the 2023 African Games with a victory over Ethiopia on Saturday evening.



The game, which took place at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, saw Comfort Owusu score the only goal, propelling Ghana to the top of Group A.



Head coach Yusif Basigi fielded a strong starting lineup that included Maafia Nyame and Comfort Yeboah from the Black Queens, with Mukarama Abdulai leading the attack.



However, Ghana struggled to break through the resilient Ethiopian defense in the opening minutes of the game.



Despite a near miss from Maafia Nyame, the first half ended goalless after a 10-minute delay caused by a light-out situation.



In the second half, Basigi brought on Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, who nearly set up Comfort Owusu for a goal.



But it was Owusu who ultimately broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, scoring from a rebound after a poor clearance from the Ethiopians and Beline Nyarko's initial shot.



Overall, Ghana's Black Princesses put in a strong performance, with their technical abilities and tactical prowess on full display against a tough Ethiopian team.