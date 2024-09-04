Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi explains defeat to Austria in World Cup opener

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Yussif Basigi, the tactician for the Black Princesses, expressed disappointment over his team's missed opportunities in front of goal after their 2-1 loss to



Austria in the opening match of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on Monday. Ghana allowed a goal in each half, leading to their defeat against the tournament newcomers.



The West African team is set to play Japan on Thursday, followed by a final group match against New Zealand. Basigi noted that the failure to capitalize on scoring chances was a key factor in their loss.