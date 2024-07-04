Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi hails GFA for support for women's football

Sports News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Yussif Basigi, coach of Hasaacas Ladies and the Black Princesses, has commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its steadfast support of women's football in Ghana.



Under the current administration, significant improvements have been seen in the women's league and national teams, including the Black Queens' return to the Africa Cup of Nations after six years and the Black Princesses' qualification for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.



Basigi, honored as the Women's Coach of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards, credited the GFA President's dedication to women's football and expressed readiness to reciprocate the support in upcoming competitions like the U20 Women's World Cup.