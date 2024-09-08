Black Princesses coach optimistic about securing a win against New Zealand

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: www.ghanafa.org

The Black Princesses of Ghana are set to face New Zealand in their final Group E match at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.



After losses to Austria and Japan, their chances of advancing are slim, but head coach Yussif Basigi remains hopeful for a win.



Despite one injury, the rest of the squad is ready.



Basigi noted that both teams will fight hard to end the group stage on a high.



The match will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 23:00 GMT in Cali's Pascual Guerrero Stadium.