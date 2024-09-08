You are here: HomeSports2024 09 08Article 1978793

Black Princesses coach optimistic about securing a win against New Zealand

The Black Princesses of Ghana are set to face New Zealand in their final Group E match at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

After losses to Austria and Japan, their chances of advancing are slim, but head coach Yussif Basigi remains hopeful for a win.

Despite one injury, the rest of the squad is ready.

Basigi noted that both teams will fight hard to end the group stage on a high.

The match will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 23:00 GMT in Cali's Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

