You are here: HomeSports2024 08 13Article 1969667

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Princesses depart Ghana for Columbia on Tuesday ahead of FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Princesses Black Princesses

The Black Princesses of Ghana are set to depart for Colombia on Tuesday, August 13, as they continue their preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Since June 27, the team has been engaged in rigorous training in Cape Coast, concentrating on tactical development, physical fitness, and enhancing team unity.

Recently, they relocated their training camp

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment