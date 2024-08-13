Black Princesses lose 3-1 to Avenor Stars U15 boys in final friendly ahead of U-20 Women's World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

The Ghanaian women's U20 national team, known as the Black Princesses, has concluded their final friendly match in preparation for their journey to Colombia for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.



In the friendly encounter against the Avenor Stars U15 boys on Monday, August 13, the Black Princesses suffered a defeat, ending the match at 3-1 at the Accra



Read full articleSports Stadium.



The team is set to depart for Colombia on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, in anticipation of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from Saturday, August 31, to Sunday, September 22, 2024.



Since June 27, the squad has been engaged in rigorous training in Cape Coast, concentrating on tactical development, physical fitness, and enhancing team unity.



Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), attended the final friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium, where he encouraged the team to approach the tournament with confidence and strive to advance beyond the group stage of this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.