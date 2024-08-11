You are here: HomeSports2024 08 11Article 1969103

Black Princesses move camp to Accra ahead of FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup

Ghana’s first match is against Austria on September 2 Ghana’s first match is against Austria on September 2

The Black Princesses will relocate to Accra on Monday, August 12, 2024, to finalize their preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

After training in Cape Coast since June 27, the team will play a friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium before heading to Colombia.

The tournament runs from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

Ghana’s first match is against Austria on September 2, followed by games against Japan and New Zealand in Group E.

