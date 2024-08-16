Black Princesses receive heartwarming welcome in Colombia ahead of World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: 3news

The Black Princesses received a jubilant welcome in Bogotá, Colombia, for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.



The team was greeted by the Colombian police with cheers, music, and a festive airport ceremony, which included dancing with locals and officers.



This warm reception set a positive tone for their World Cup journey.



The team will play international friendlies before starting their campaign on September 2, 2024, against Austria in Group E, followed by matches with Japan and New Zealand, aiming to advance from the group stage for the first time.