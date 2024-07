Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The Ghanaian national women's football team, the Black Queens, has arrived back in Accra after their friendly match against Japan in Tokyo.



The team, led by coach Nora Hauptle, returned home on Monday following their departure from Kanazawa, Japan.



Notably, some players left camp to join their clubs abroad, and the team suffered a 4-0 defeat against Japan, who are gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.