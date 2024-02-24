Black Queens arrive in Zambia for second leg of Olympic qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Queens, Ghana's national female football team, has arrived in Ndola, Zambia for the return leg encounter with the Copper Queens in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



The team is determined to overcome their narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg on home soil and secure a spot in the next round of Olympic qualification.



Nora Hauptle, the Swiss tactician who took over in January last year, will intensify the team's training and strategic preparations ahead of the crucial match scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



Despite the recent defeat, fans and football enthusiasts anticipate a spirited performance from the Black Queens as they seek to showcase their resilience and determination on the road to Paris 2024.



See the photos below:















