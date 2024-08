Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Princesses played a 2-2 draw with South Korea in a high-profile international friendly match, with Stella Nyamekye and Jennifer Owusuwaa scoring for Ghana.



The match was part of their preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia, where they will compete in Group E against Austria, New Zealand, and Japan.



The tournament begins on August 31, 2024.