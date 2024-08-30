Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle witnesses Black Princesses' thrilling 2-2 draw against South Korea

Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Head coach Nora Häuptle of the Black Queens closely observed the exhilarating 2-2 draw between the Black Princesses and South Korea during their second prominent international friendly, which serves as preparation for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.



The Black Princesses initially faced challenges, conceding a penalty in the 15th minute due to a foul by Comfort Yeboah within the penalty area.



Nevertheless, they quickly regrouped, with Stella Nyamekye finding the net shortly thereafter, capitalizing on a cross from Wasiima Mohammed.



Following halftime, Coach Yussif Basigi implemented a strategic substitution, introducing Mafia Nyame in place of Asana Alhassan. This decision proved effective, as the collaboration between Mafia Nyame and Stella Nyamekye resulted in Jennifer Owusuwaa scoring, allowing Ghana to take the lead.