Black Queens embark on Japan trip for friendly encounter

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghanaian women's national football team has left Accra for Tokyo, Japan, in preparation for their international friendly match on July 13, 2024.



Coach Nora HÃ¤uptle is leading the team, which consists of 19 players, technical staff, and management members.



On Sunday, four more players will be added to the squad. The Black Queens have been training in Accra



Read full articlefor four days to get ready for their game against Japan, the former World Champions.



This friendly match is part of Ghana's preparations for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco and Japan's training for the Olympic Games in Paris, France.



The game is scheduled to take place at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium on July 13.



HÃ¤uptle will take advantage of this opportunity to evaluate her players and make final adjustments to her team for upcoming competitions.



The Black Queens are determined to leave a positive impression in Japan and showcase their readiness for the upcoming WAFCON tournament.