You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958159

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Queens embark on Japan trip for friendly encounter

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Queens Black Queens

The Ghanaian women's national football team has left Accra for Tokyo, Japan, in preparation for their international friendly match on July 13, 2024.

Coach Nora HÃ¤uptle is leading the team, which consists of 19 players, technical staff, and management members.

On Sunday, four more players will be added to the squad. The Black Queens have been training in Accra

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment