Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa pens heartfelt message to Spartak Subotica after Hapoel Jerusalem move

Doris Boaduwaa, a standout player for the Ghanaian national team, has shown appreciation towards Spartak Subotica for providing her with the opportunity to further her career in Europe.

She will now be moving on from the Serbian club to join Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel on a two-year contract.

During her time at Subotica, Boaduwaa made significant contributions to the team's success in various competitions, including the Women's UEFA Champions League.

