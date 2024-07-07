You are here: HomeSports2024 07 07Article 1957940

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Queens forward Princella Adubea makes triumphant return after 10-month injury break

Princella Adubea

Princella Adubea, the Black Queens striker, is thrilled to be back with the team after a long absence due to injury. She missed important qualifiers for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and the Olympic Games against Zambia.

Adubea, a former Ampem Darkoa Ladies star, has been named in the Black Queens lineup for the upcoming international friendly against

