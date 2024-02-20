Black Queens have what it takes to qualify ahead of Zambia - Freda Ayisi

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Black Queens newcomer Freda Ayisi believes Ghana has what it takes to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Olympic Games football tournament ahead of Zambia.



Ghana will clash against the Copper Queens later this month in the third-round tie of the Olympic Games qualifiers.



Zambia was one of Africa’s representatives at the last Olympics in Tokyo.



Ayisi, who is set to make her debut for Ghana’s national team, emphasised the importance of confidence as they prepare to face Zambia.



"Yes, of course [we have what it takes to advance ahead of Zambia]. We have got to be confident in our ability," said the Charlton Athletic midfielder in an interview with Joy Sports.



"We've got to go there with confidence and believe that we get the job done. When we get there, we are just going to be focused on the game and not focusing on outside noise.



"We just need to focus on the game and that is what is going to happen."



The first leg is at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23 and the reverse fixture in Zambia five days later.