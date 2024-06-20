You are here: HomeSports2024 06 20Article 1952351

Black Queens line up friendly with Japan in July

Ghana's Black Queens will face Japan in an international friendly on July 13, 2024, at Tokyo's Karzawa Go-Go Curry Stadium.

Japan will use the match to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Ghana gears up for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Despite missing out on Olympic qualification, the Black Queens, led by coach Nora Hauptle, secured their first WAFCON appearance since 2018 by defeating Namibia in the qualifiers.

Hauptle, who has only lost two matches since her 2023 appointment, is determined to ensure the team's readiness for the continental championship.

