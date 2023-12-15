Black Queens yet to receive bonuses after qualifying for 2024 WAFCON - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Queens have reportedly not received bonuses due to them after qualifying for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.



The Queens won three out of four matches played in the qualifiers and thus are due three matches winning bonuses.



Head coach Nora Hauptle tremendously led the team to Africa's women's prestigious competition beating Rwanda and Namibia. Her side scored a total of 15 goals while conceding two.



They beat Rwanda 7-0 and 5-0 over two legs in the first round of the qualifiers. In the second round, they beat Namibia 3-1 in Accra before losing 1-0 in the return encounter.



The Black Queens had an outstanding year winning ten out of 11 games they played in 2023.



Their astonishing form saw them record some resounding and thus scored a total of 34 goals in just 11 matches while conceding 2.







EE/EK