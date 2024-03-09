Black Satellites Coach Desmond Ofei dismisses goal scoring concerns

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of Ghana's Black Satellites, has dismissed allegations that his team is struggling to score goals.



Following a goalless draw against the Congo U20 national team in their Group A match at the 13th African Games men's football tournament, concerns have arisen about the team's scoring capabilities.



Coach Ofei attributed the inability to score to bad luck, emphasizing that his team was dominant in the second half and created more opportunities than their opponents.



“In the second half, we were dominant. I think we created more chances than the opponent and we should have been clinical with the chances we created. We had a bit of a tough luck today,” he stated.



He stressed the importance of being clinical in front of goal and improving the timing of their runs to avoid offside calls.



Despite the challenges faced, Coach Ofei remains confident in his team's abilities and believes that goals will come as they continue their efforts. The Black Satellites are now gearing up to take on Gambia on March 12th.