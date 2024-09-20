Black Satellites beat Legon Cities in friendly ahead of WAFU Zone B Championship

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Satellites, Ghana's U20 men's national team, secured a 2-1 victory against Premier League club Legon Cities in a friendly match as they gear up for the WAFU Zone U20 Cup of Nations.



Jerry Afriyie, a standout from the African Games, scored both goals for the U20 team at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, while Legon Cities' captain Frank Akoto managed to score for his team in a thrilling match.



The U20 team is in preparation for the WAFU Zone B championship, scheduled to take place from October 17 to October 31, 2024, in Togo.