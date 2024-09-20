You are here: HomeSports2024 09 20Article 1983626

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Satellites beat Legon Cities in friendly ahead of WAFU Zone B Championship

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Satellites vs Legon Cities Black Satellites vs Legon Cities

The Black Satellites, Ghana's U20 men's national team, secured a 2-1 victory against Premier League club Legon Cities in a friendly match as they gear up for the WAFU Zone U20 Cup of Nations.

Jerry Afriyie, a standout from the African Games, scored both goals for the U20 team at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, while Legon Cities' captain Frank Akoto managed to score for his team in a thrilling match.

The U20 team is in preparation for the WAFU Zone B championship, scheduled to take place from October 17 to October 31, 2024, in Togo.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment