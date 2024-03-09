Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei content with opening match draw against Congo

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of the Black Satellites of Ghana, Desmond Ofei expressed disappointment over missed opportunities on Friday following his team's goalless draw against Congo.



The Ghana U20 team and the Congo U20 side clashed in their first Group A match of the men's football tournament at the 13th African Games.



“Satisfied, I think we are. It’s the first game of the tournament. In the first half we were a bit too anxious that’s why we went a bit too early with the long balls. We didn’t have control of the game and that’s why we changed shape a bit.



“In the second half, we were dominant. I think we created more chances than the opponent and we should have been clinical with the chances we created. We had a bit of a tough luck today,” he said.



Coach Desmond Ofei, in his post-match interview, stated that his team was content with the outcome but believed that Ghana could have secured a victory if luck had been on their side. Looking ahead, Ghana will take on Gambia in their next match on March 12.