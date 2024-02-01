Black Satellites drawn against Gambia, Benin, Congo in Group A of African Games

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's national under-20 football team, the Black Satellites, have been drawn into Group A for the upcoming African Games 2023.



The group includes three opponents: Benin, Congo, and The Gambia and the Satellites compete against these teams in the group stages of the tournament.



The African Cup of Nations is being organized in Ghana and the men's football team led by Coach Esmond Ofei, is geared up to win the gold medal.



Scheduled to take place in Accra from March 8-23, 2024, the CAF Executive Committee resolved that the eight Quarterfinalists at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 together with the host will qualify for the event.



The draw took place on Thursday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.



There are unusually five teams in Group B. Nigeria, South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda and Tunisia will battle for a place in the semi-finals.



The host nation currently holds the title of defending champion in the Male football competition at the African Games. They secured this title at the 2011 edition of the games, where they defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.



The Black Satellites are eager to repeat this feat and solidify their position as one of the top male football teams in Africa.