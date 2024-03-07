Black Satellites gear up at Achimota School Park for Friday kickoff

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Satellites wrapped up their training session at the Achimota School Park on March 6, 2024, in preparation for their debut match in the 13th African Games Men’s tournament.



The Ghana U-20 team is set to commence their African Games campaign on March 8, 2024, as they go head-to-head against the Congolese squad at the Accra Sports Stadium.



After an extensive training camp in Prampram and Cape Coast, the team made their way to Accra on Tuesday.



Their arrival was highlighted by a friendly match against Legon Cities FC, which ended in a goalless draw, showcasing strong performances from both teams.



On Wednesday, all 20 players actively participated in a rigorous training session at their designated grounds.



Their preparations will come to a close with a final session scheduled for March 7, 2024, from 4:45 pm to 6:00 pm at the Achimota School Park.



In anticipation of this crucial session, head coach Desmond Ofei will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to provide insights into the team's readiness and strategies for the upcoming tournament.