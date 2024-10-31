Black Satellites must prepare well to qualify for World Cup - Emmanuel Agyemang- Badu

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has urged Ghana’s U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, to concentrate on their goal of qualifying for the upcoming U-20 World Cup.



The Black Satellites have recently earned a place in next year's U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will also act as the qualifying event for the U-20 World Cup in Chile.



Although



Read full article.they finished as runners-up in the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship after a close 2-1 defeat to Nigeria, Agyeman-Badu encourages the team to remain optimistic.



In a discussion with 3Sports, he emphasized the importance of thorough preparation for AFCON, with the ultimate aim of World Cup qualification.



"I wanted them to match the achievements we had when we won the WAFU Cup, AFCON, and the World Cup. However, there is still hope. We will prepare diligently for AFCON to secure our World Cup spot," he stated.



The former Asante Kotoko player commended the team's determination and performance, noting, "I was very impressed. I followed all their matches. They show great resilience, coming back to win games. I have confidence in Desmond as a capable and intelligent coach."



Ghana aims to clinch its fifth AFCON title next year and secure a place in the World Cup in Chile.